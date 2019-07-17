VIDEO: Mai Tai Guy Is a Wrigley Bleachers Villain for the Ages

It has been an eventful week in the Wrigley Field bleachers. Albert Almora observed a brawl from centerfield, the beer cup snakes in the section could mark a bourgeoning war between the Cubs’ business side and Barstool Chicago, and now we’ve got a fan in a Mai Tai Guy shirsey sniping Kyle Schwarber’s walk-off home run ball from a couple of meddling kids.
This guy is such a quintessential villain for a baseball crowd that it’s hard to believe he’s not out of Central Casting. What type of human customizes a jersey like that? I must know who he is and everything else about him.
