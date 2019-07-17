Sports Media Talents with the FaceApp Old Age Filter is Great

The FaceApp old age filter caught the world by storm yesterday. The addicting app created major enjoyment yesterday online as we got to see some of our favorite athletes and celebrities as old people. And after examining the web some more, it turns out it hit the sports media world as well. Take a look at some of the top transformations:

Felt cute might delete later pic.twitter.com/siTppmTwHS — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 16, 2019

Old ⁦@stephenasmith⁩ looks exactly what you’d think he’d look like! pic.twitter.com/vXkq32uLtj — Pistol Pete (@PistollPete11) July 17, 2019

Dan Patrick’s is so great:

You didn’t think we were done with Stephen A. Smith, did you?

YOOOOO IF STEPHEN A. SMITH WAS OLD 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/seZ405b0aL — Rex A. Σmith 🏀 (@MIA_Life18) July 17, 2019

This Skip Bayless one may not be from the app, but is still must-see:

Come on, time for bed old man. pic.twitter.com/J31kXGT1U0 — Prime Rohan Davey (@DaveyRohan) July 16, 2019

A few old gamblers:

LOCK IT IN Season _____? pic.twitter.com/wwDkFCCi6g — Lock It In (@LockItInonFS1) July 16, 2019

Don’t ever let them tell you being a Mets fan doesn’t take a toll.#LGM pic.twitter.com/K9VObMvBT7 — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 17, 2019

This Face App aging thing is brutal#SecThisMorning Rough look for @GregMcElroy @ChrisDoering & I got that Silver Fox look down. pic.twitter.com/95yFN4jlzb — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) July 17, 2019

Damn have we been off the air that long?? Who aged better me or @profootballtalk?? 😜👴 pic.twitter.com/6vWOifxHpK — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) July 17, 2019

And the best one, old man Field Yates: