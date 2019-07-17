Sports Media Talents with the FaceApp Old Age Filter is Great

The FaceApp old age filter caught the world by storm yesterday. The addicting app created major enjoyment yesterday online as we got to see some of our favorite athletes and celebrities as old people. And after examining the web some more, it turns out it hit the sports media world as well. Take a look at some of the top transformations:
Dan Patrick’s is so great:
You didn’t think we were done with Stephen A. Smith, did you?
This Skip Bayless one may not be from the app, but is still must-see:
A few old gamblers:
And the best one, old man Field Yates:
Comments