PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; MLB Trade Deadline Preview; Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks “Dirty Deeds” is AC/DC’s most overrated song. Hey, don’t complain to me, take it up with PMR.
Taylor teases Cats: Taylor Swift has teased an announcement about the upcoming movie version of Cats.
View this post on Instagram
This night is ✨sparkling✨ Thank you @amazonmusic for having me and the incredible @dualipa, @iambeckyg and @sza. Thank you so much for watching it online or being there, I love you guys more than words can say, but I’ll always try. First photo taken by the lovely @sofiajain 💕 second one by @kevinmazur / Getty Images 😃
Trade deadline primer: A deep dive into the MLB trade deadline as it approaches.
Iggy is being targeted: The Rockets and Clippers are both pursuing trades for Andre Iguodala.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Baker Mayfield Is the Smack-Talking Quarterback of the Future
LeBron James Boasts About ‘300 Mil Later’ After Rich Paul Klutch Sale to UTA
50 Best Players in NFL Right Now
Manny Machado Blasts Eric Byrnes and Dan Plesac in Instagram Rant
Around the Sports Internet:
Arizona Cardinals release Desmond Harrison after assault charges
Ranking the NFL teams feeling the most pressure to win
Melvin Gordon shouldn’t follow Le’Veon Bell’s path
The new-look Warriors could be in trouble on defense
Song of the Day:
Comments