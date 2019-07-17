PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; MLB Trade Deadline Preview; Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks “Dirty Deeds” is AC/DC’s most overrated song. Hey, don’t complain to me, take it up with PMR.

Taylor teases Cats: Taylor Swift has teased an announcement about the upcoming movie version of Cats.

Trade deadline primer: A deep dive into the MLB trade deadline as it approaches.

Iggy is being targeted: The Rockets and Clippers are both pursuing trades for Andre Iguodala.

Tweet of the Day:

Witnessed a "texting while blocking the intersection waiting to turn left" yesterday. Bring on autonomous vehicles. — Tyler Duffy (@tyduffy) July 17, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Baker Mayfield Is the Smack-Talking Quarterback of the Future

LeBron James Boasts About ‘300 Mil Later’ After Rich Paul Klutch Sale to UTA

50 Best Players in NFL Right Now

Manny Machado Blasts Eric Byrnes and Dan Plesac in Instagram Rant

Around the Sports Internet:

Arizona Cardinals release Desmond Harrison after assault charges

Ranking the NFL teams feeling the most pressure to win

Melvin Gordon shouldn’t follow Le’Veon Bell’s path

The new-look Warriors could be in trouble on defense

Song of the Day: