Roundup: Al Green Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Trump; Emmy Nominations Announced; Earthquake Rattles Bay Area

Mya talks starring in ‘Girls Cruise’… Representative Al Green introduces articles of impeachment against Trump… This year’s Emmy nominations were announcedEarthquake rattles Bay Area… Puerto Rico governor will not resign after tumultuous protests… Justice Department won’t bring federal charges against NYPD officer in Eric Garner caseAbigail Disney visits Disneyland undercover, is not pleasedRapper Tay-K murder trial underway… House votes to condemn Trump’s racist tweets… Futuristic food product can be made from carbon dioxide, water, and electricity… Tennessee governor will now work to change law celebrating Nathan Bedford ForrestWoman arrested after climbing Mount RushmoreIkea moves all production to Europe

The Socially Awkward Network [Ringer]

The Compromise and Price of Cellular Therapies [New Yorker]

Inside Summer League Retro Jersey Culture [Bleacher Report]

