Roundup: Al Green Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Trump; Emmy Nominations Announced; Earthquake Rattles Bay Area

Mya talks starring in ‘Girls Cruise’… Representative Al Green introduces articles of impeachment against Trump… This year’s Emmy nominations were announced… Earthquake rattles Bay Area… Puerto Rico governor will not resign after tumultuous protests… Justice Department won’t bring federal charges against NYPD officer in Eric Garner case… Abigail Disney visits Disneyland undercover, is not pleased… Rapper Tay-K murder trial underway… House votes to condemn Trump’s racist tweets… Futuristic food product can be made from carbon dioxide, water, and electricity… Tennessee governor will now work to change law celebrating Nathan Bedford Forrest… Woman arrested after climbing Mount Rushmore… Ikea moves all production to Europe

The Socially Awkward Network [Ringer]

The Compromise and Price of Cellular Therapies [New Yorker]

Inside Summer League Retro Jersey Culture [Bleacher Report]

I’ve laughed at this for hours

Y’all so elite man 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/oNwPebD9VB — Hoop Fiends 🏀💉 (@hoopfiends) July 16, 2019

Would love to see it

This is what LeBron would look like in the 60s 😭 pic.twitter.com/0pa6wHLZnD — – (@CP3Stan) July 15, 2019

These are fascinating graphs. Shoutout Sheed!

These are the NBA's all-time leaders in technical fouls: pic.twitter.com/flP3wIdaH1 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 16, 2019

This is getting to be a lot

Yes, we deliver to Area 51. — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 15, 2019

Your morning comic.