VIDEO: Pete Alonso Hit a Baseball Halfway to Bemidji

Pete Alonso is a home run enthusiast. He’s hit 31 so far this season, a breakout rookie campaign that is tempting New York Mets fans to actually have hopes and dreams. Moments ago, up in Minnesota, the slugger did unholy things to a baseball.

Using a fancy protractor and some basic math, the big brains at work determined this thing traveled 474 feet. To the naked eye, it looks more like 600.

These are simply the best type of home run because at no point did the person who ended up think they were getting a ball today.