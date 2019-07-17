VIDEO: Hossein Ensan Wins 2019 World Series of Poker

The World Series of Poker is a unique event in today’s sporting world, the only widely-televised card game in the industry and one of the few places where it’s not considered lame to wear sunglasses indoors. The last few hands are always fun to watch, even if you have no grasp of poker strategies.

Hossein Ensan was this year’s victor, and pocket kings delivered the money his way. The final hand was tense, with his opponent holding 12 outs heading into the river. But Ensan avoided all the spades and the sevens to claim the prize.

Kings hold and Hossein Ensan wins the 2019 @WSOP Main Event for $10,000,000! 🇩🇪🥇💰 pic.twitter.com/bIX0setWs3 — Poker Central (@PokerCentral) July 17, 2019

I’ll tell you one thing: there aren’t many people in the world who could keep a true poker face like Ensan with all that money sitting literally in front of him. I would have flipped out if I realized I was dealt pocket kings with millions on the line. Not to mention the fact that it was the first time someone had ever won with pocket kings, a fact I’m sure Ensan was aware of.

Ensan isn’t some random player, either; he owns a European Poker Tour title, and has won over $2 million in poker tournaments. But this is the biggest poker tournament in the world. A huge accomplishment for Ensan, and the pot is his.