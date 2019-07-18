David Duval Posted a 13 on No. 7 and It Could Have Been Worse

David Duvall’s golf game has lost most, if not all, of its bite. He’s still granted entry into the Open Championship every year by virtue of his 2001 victory at Royal Lytham. This set him up for extreme embarrassment this morning during the opening round.

Duvall actually came out hot, birdieing the first two holes. Then came a quadruple bogey on No. 5. And then, oh boy, you hate to see it … a 13 on No. 7. That’s a one and a three.

Respectable score on the tough 7th for David Duval #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/LO2R73puhL — Liam Dickson (@TheMrLiamD) July 18, 2019

Duval lost his ball off the tee, then at one point played someone else’s ball. When it was all said in done, he’d nearly put up a double snowman. He was originally assessed a 15 before it was changed to a more respectable an unlucky 13.

Don’t think he’ll be making the cut.