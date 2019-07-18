Don Mattingly is Welcoming Robot Umpires

Don Mattingly clearly isn’t a fan of umpires who don’t know the strike zone. In fact, the Miami Marlins manager all but openly welcomed robot umpires Wednesday night.

Mattingly’s Marlins lost to the San Diego Padres 3-2 last night and the final pitch was controversially called a strike. The pitch from Padres closer Kirby Yates was clearly high, and Curtis Granderson appeared to check his swing. While it was likely a ball, which would have meant a walk, and a bases loaded situation.

In his post-game press conference, Mattingly was clearly not pleased with the call:

.@Marlins manager Don Mattingly shares his thoughts on Padre's pitcher Chris Paddack's outing and the tough ending to tonight's game.#JuntosMiami #MLB pic.twitter.com/Dl5pWFR1ZJ — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 18, 2019

The key quote about the final call is below:

“You know, you don’t want to sound like you’re making excuses, and really, honestly — you know, obviously the stuff that’s going on in the Atlantic League, those things are gonna, it’s gonna happen. It has to happen, so it’s moving. Hopefully the technology gets there quick.”

Obviously the “stuff that’s going on in the Atlantic League” is the experiment with robot umpires. Mattingly is basically saying he hopes robots control the major league strike zone soon.

I mean, at this point who doesn’t?