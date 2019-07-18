Fox Sports to Air Series of Baseball Documentaries

Fox Sports will air five half-hour baseball documentaries beginning this weekend and continuing through October, The Big Lead has learned. The first one, on FS1 Saturday at 10 p.m. ET., showcases Hunter Pence as he rebuilt his swing in the Dominican Republic and became an All-Star for the Texas Rangers this season.

Subsequent docs will focus on second-second generation budding stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr., Rick Ankiel, Tom Seaver, and the dramatic final day of the 2011 regular season.

The five films have different producers — UNINTERRUPTED is responsible for the Pence one, with subsequent offerings from The Player’s Tribune, Endeavor Content, Mandalay Sports Media, and Edward Burns. The Fox Sports Films series is in association with Major League Baseball and will provide some complementary programming around the network’s Saturday night live games.

This is an interesting and novel way to draw interest for the sport as it ramps up for the playoffs, which tend to sneak up on the casual fan.