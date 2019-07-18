Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp is Not a Fan of Notre Dame Stadium

Jurgen Klopp might not be invited back to South Bend. During a press conference to hype up Friday’s match between Klopp’s Liverpool squad and Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame Stadium, he tossed some shade in the direction of the old building.

When asked about Notre Dame’s facilities, Klopp was incredibly complimentary:

Jurgen Klopp: “Notre Dame is wow. No club in the world has facilities like University of Notre Dame. It’s not possible. “I’d love to have studied here. I’m not sure what.” — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) July 18, 2019

But when asked about the stadium he was…not as thrilled:

Klopp asked what he thinks of Notre Dame Stadium. "Do you want the honest answer or the polite? Everything is better over here….apart from the stadium."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 18, 2019

To be fair to Klopp, I’ve been to Notre Dame Stadium several times and it’s wildly overrated. Once you get over the initial shock of “holy crap, it’s Notre Dame Stadium!” there’s really not much to write home about.

I’m sure Notre Dame’s other facilities are amazing, since they’re newer. Just like every big-time football program, the Irish have a ridiculous budget to build with. But, despite numerous renovations, the stadium is just a place where a bunch of cool stuff happened a long time ago. There’s nothing special about the actual facility.