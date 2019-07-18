PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; David Duval's Awful Day; Bradley Beal Trade Appears Unlikely

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which doesn’t know much about the X-Men either.
Olivia was frustrated doing X-Men: Olivia Munn has revealed she was frustrated working with Bryan Singer while filming X-Men: Apocalypse. Apparently Singer knew precisely nothing about the X-Men world.
Duvall wears one at The Open: David Duval had a horrendous day during the first round of The Open on Thursday. The former Open champion posted a 91, a score which included a 14 on one hole.
Wizards rejecting all Beal offers: The Wizards appear set on keeping Bradley Beal as they have reportedly been rejecting all trade offers for him.
Two horses died at Del Mar Racetrack on Thursday morning during a training accident
Tiger Woods struggled at The Open on Thursday
Mack Brown opened up about why he returned to North Carolina
Peyton Manning isn’t ruling out a future front office job
