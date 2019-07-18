PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; David Duval's Awful Day; Bradley Beal Trade Appears Unlikely

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which doesn’t know much about the X-Men either.

Olivia was frustrated doing X-Men: Olivia Munn has revealed she was frustrated working with Bryan Singer while filming X-Men: Apocalypse. Apparently Singer knew precisely nothing about the X-Men world.

Duvall wears one at The Open: David Duval had a horrendous day during the first round of The Open on Thursday. The former Open champion posted a 91, a score which included a 14 on one hole.

Wizards rejecting all Beal offers: The Wizards appear set on keeping Bradley Beal as they have reportedly been rejecting all trade offers for him.

Tweet of the Day:

Chris Paddack is one of four pitchers this season with multiple starts of one or fewer hits allowed in seven or more innings. along with Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Justin Verlander. pic.twitter.com/gaZT8NcJ8d — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 18, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

XXX

Around the Sports Internet:

Two horses died at Del Mar Racetrack on Thursday morning during a training accident

Tiger Woods struggled at The Open on Thursday

Mack Brown opened up about why he returned to North Carolina

Peyton Manning isn’t ruling out a future front office job

Song of the Day: