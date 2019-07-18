PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; David Duval's Awful Day; Bradley Beal Trade Appears Unlikely

Olivia Munn

PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; David Duval's Awful Day; Bradley Beal Trade Appears Unlikely

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; David Duval's Awful Day; Bradley Beal Trade Appears Unlikely

By 1 hour ago

By: |

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which doesn’t know much about the X-Men either.

Olivia was frustrated doing X-Men: Olivia Munn has revealed she was frustrated working with Bryan Singer while filming X-Men: Apocalypse. Apparently Singer knew precisely nothing about the X-Men world.

View this post on Instagram

@womenshealthmag on stands now!

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

View this post on Instagram

Pre-Premiere #tbt #therook

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Duvall wears one at The Open: David Duval had a horrendous day during the first round of The Open on Thursday. The former Open champion posted a 91, a score which included a 14 on one hole.

Wizards rejecting all Beal offers: The Wizards appear set on keeping Bradley Beal as they have reportedly been rejecting all trade offers for him.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

XXX

Around the Sports Internet:

Two horses died at Del Mar Racetrack on Thursday morning during a training accident

Tiger Woods struggled at The Open on Thursday

Mack Brown opened up about why he returned to North Carolina

Peyton Manning isn’t ruling out a future front office job

Song of the Day:

, , , PM Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home