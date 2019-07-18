Roundup: Hustlers Trailer, El Chapo Getting Supermax Prison, Dan Patrick on Ben Simmons

Constance Wu, who is in the ‘Hustlers’ trailer at the bottom of the page … El Chapo is reportedly getting sent to ‘supermax prison‘ where he will never see his wife again … “FaceApp is a privacy nightmare, but so is almost everything else you do online” … 250-pound turtle that ran away from home returned to owners … Details on Thor 4 … Harry Styles will be in the new Little Mermaid movie … “R. Kelly divorce files show a decade-long battle over money” … The Professional Bull Riders league is decidedly non-woke … Eric Bischoff’s latest tenure with WWE has officially begun … Netflix reported disappointing subscriber numbers and it’s stock tumbled 11% … Flame-throwing drone is scary … Thousands in Puerto Rico protest, call for resignation of governor … Groping charges against Kevin Spacey dropped … No more free lunch for everyone at Google?

Ranking the 40 best Disney songs [Ringer]

Former TBL’er Ty Duffy writes about 10 cars from the 2000s that will be future classics [Gear Patrol]

Fun story from 2014 to look back on about how LeBron James and Rich Paul originally connected over a Warren Moon throwback jersey [Postgame]

How the tight labor is benefitting ex-cons [Bloomberg]

And older employees are ‘breathing new life’ into Europe’s labor market [WSJ]

“Esteemed network voices remember where they were when America landed on the moon 50 years ago” [Sports Broadcast Journal]

Dan Patrick doesn’t think Ben Simmons will ever be great

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite

Hustlers trailer featuring Constance Wu, Cardi B, and Jennifer Lopez