Video: Six Flags Rollercoaster Riders in Maryland Evacuated After Stuck for Hours

Riders on the Firebird rollercoaster at Six Flags in Bowie, Maryland were evacuated from the top of the ride after it was stuck there for hours tonight. Video of the harrowing situation was distributed by Washington DC’s Fox affiliate.

This is just about the worst nightmare of anyone who has ever been to an amusement park. First and foremost, being stuck there would be terrifying, and then you ratchet it up to a whole other level as you see how gingerly they are exiting the ride.

For some reason, this video elicits the scene in Fight Club where Tyler Durden threatens the store clerk with his life before letting him go and remarking that his next meal will taste better than anything he’s ever had in his life.