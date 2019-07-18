Top Gun: Maverick Trailer is Out and It's Awesome

Top Gun: Maverick is a film we’ve been looking forward to for, oh, say, about 33 years. Well, the first trailer was released on Thursday and man, does it look phenomenal.

Check this out:

The long-awaited sequel brings Tom Cruise back as “Maverick” and Val Kilmer as “Iceman” while also introducing a ton of new characters. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller and Ed Harris all help round out an All-Star cast.

The film is slated to be released on June 26, 2020 but danging I want to see it now!

Top Gun was one of those movies that came out right in the middle of my childhood and that I’ve rewatched easily a few hundred times. The film made Cruise a bona fide star and it seemed ripe for a sequel just after its release. Somehow, it never happened.

Now we’re finally getting a follow-up and it will be released 34 years after the original.