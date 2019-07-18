VIDEO: Please Enjoy Dustin Johnson's Acting Skills

The Open Championship is taking place this weekend at Royal Portrush in the province of Ulster. NBC is showing off some fancy visual elements during the tournament and to make this one really pop, they needed the golfers to buy in. Dustin Johnson definitely did, turning in an acting performance for the ages, complete with an amazing yardage book pantomime.

“So all you need to do DJ is walk forward, take your yardage book out and make it look like your getting a yardage… got it?” …. 😂 pic.twitter.com/rS4F976jFU — Duncan Carey (@DuncCarey) July 18, 2019

Truly magnetic. At Royal Portrush, Johnson hopes to earn his first major win since 2016. He’s finished Top-10 twice at The Open Championship, and hopes to finally overcome the last obstacle for a victory. Here’s hoping there are more of these in the chamber, ready to be unloaded.