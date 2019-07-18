VIDEO: Tiger Woods Grimaces After First Tee Shot of British Open

Tiger Woods’ Masters win a few months back was a great moment for both the player and the game. Things haven’t been exactly peachy since then, as Tiger has struggled to come anywhere close to how he looked in his inspirational run at Augusta.

Still, his legions of fans held hope he would make some noise at The Open at Royal Portrush this weekend. Unfortunately, his first shot off the tee wasn’t pretty, and Woods was clearly in some real pain.

Tiger Woods is off the first tee at Royal Portrush. Little grimace after his drive. Not good. pic.twitter.com/Fm2aotBFO7 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) July 18, 2019

It’s tough to see Tiger struggle like this only a few months after earning himself another green jacket. While it’s admirable to try and play through the pain, a look like that on the first shot of the round indicates playing might more do harm than good.