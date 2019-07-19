Large Boxer Gets Knocked Out of Ring After Series of Punches

Boxing is in the news tonight! Joel Caudle was knocked out of the ring after being on the receiving end of a series of powerful punches from Cassius Chaney.

Cassius Chaney knocks Joel Caudle OUT OF THE DANG RING!!!!! #LopezNakatani pic.twitter.com/5YMgbwP9A1 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 20, 2019

That is not something you see weekly inside the boxing ring. In fact, that is one of the best ring knockouts we have seen in years. And clearly, the crowd in attendance isn’t going to disagree with it.

Here are some of the reactions to the moment Caudle got sent in between the ropes:

Undefeated heavyweight Cassius Chaney just knocked Joel Caudle — all 5'10", 256-pounds of him, clear out of the ring. Best part: Caudle, who was taking a beating, dusted himself off and climbed back in. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 20, 2019

Don't see that everyday!!! @Cassius_Chaney sends Joel Caudle sprawling through the ropes! 😱 https://t.co/uXmBut4bpn — BoxingSquared (@Boxing_Squared) July 20, 2019

Undercard just got very entertaining with heavyweight Cassius Chaney knocking opponent Joel Caudle out of the ring. Caudle managed to climb back in before fight was stopped almost immediately. https://t.co/yytVDkzKS8 — Gene Wang (@gene_wang) July 20, 2019

WOW!!! Joel Caudle just went headfirst out of the ring against @Cassius_Chaney! Caudle was hurt and slumped through the ropes and out! He made it back into the ring before being counted out, but it was over moments later. Random stuff. Great performance from Chaney — BoxingSquared (@Boxing_Squared) July 20, 2019

Big fight tomorrow as Manny Pacquiao takes on Keith Thurman. But they are not topping that.