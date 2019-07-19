Roundup: Tiger Woods is Struggling; Alex Morgan's New Project; Area 51 is Big Business

Ilhan Omar receives hero’s welcome back homeNeil Armstrong walked on the damn moon … Alex Morgan is seeking to launch a female-centric media venture … This seems less than ideal for residents of an Alaskan town … U.S. shoots down Iranian drone … The hotel near Area 51 has booming business … Three big questions facing college footballHow Kendrick Perkins became a talking headSources close to Ivanka always make Ivanka look good … Don’t expect the podcast money train to slow down any time soon … Danny Ainge didn’t mince words on Kyrie IrvingJoe Flacco may believe he’s still eliteBig Ten Network changing its streaming methodPoor TigerThe war over sports betting … Ireland Baldwin has thrown her family into disarray with a selfie 

Incredibly powerful feature on the Greek Freak’s brother. [Bleacher Report]

As the owner of a Volkswagen station wagon, this is gutting. [Gear Patrol]

Nike countersues Kawhi Leonard. [ESPN]

IT: Chapter 2 is going to be adequately scary.

