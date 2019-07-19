PM Roundup: Jessica Chastain; Latest MLB Trade Rumors; NBA Title Contender Tiers

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which saw the IT trailer and…NOPE.
Jessica and the IT trailer: Jessica Chastain is one of the many stars of It Chapter Two, which has debuted its final trailer.
Latest MLB trade rumors: The Phillies are desperately searching for another starting pitcher as the MLB trade deadline approaches. That and all the latest trade rumors as the deadline approaches.
NBA contender tiers: A look at the three tiers of NBA championship contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
VIDEO: Aaron Boone’s ‘Savages’ Ejection is a Must-Watch
Tyreek Hill Not Suspended By NFL Is Very Surprising News
Dan Le Batard Had the Power to Be Insubordinate, At Least Once
Bob Ley Didn’t Miss the Grind During Time Off
Jordan Spieth is in contention at The Open
Offseason grades for all 30 NBA teams
A look at the top senior prospects in the 2020 draft class
Chiefs fan fined for using laser pointer against Tom Brady
