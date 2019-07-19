Jonah Keri Charged With Assaulting Wife, Suspended from The Athletic

Jonah Keri, a baseball sportswriter and podcaster who has been notable in the industry for quite some time, was arrested in Montreal and charged with assaulting his wife on three occasions. CTV News reports:

Well-known sportswriter Jonah Keri was granted bail Friday following an alleged assault on his wife. Keri faces four charges including three counts of assault causing bodily harm and uttering death threats. He was detained Thursday after being arrested at the couple’s Montreal-area home … Court documents state the alleged attacks against Keri’s wife took place in July 2018, May 2019, and July 2019.

The Athletic, where Keri has been writing as a contributor, released the following statement:

Our statement regarding Jonah Keri. pic.twitter.com/7JXDnbwefX — The Athletic HQ (@TheAthletic) July 19, 2019

This story will be updated if there are further developments.