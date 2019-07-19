Trevor Bauer Rumors: Padres in Pursuit of Right-Hander

Trevor Bauer could be on the move as the 2019 MLB trade deadline approaches. The Cleveland Indians are motivated to move the Bauer despite having team control over him for another year. The San Diego Padres are reportedly in pursuit of the 28-year-old righty.

MLB.com’s Jon Morosi says the Padres have emerged as the most serious suitor for Bauer:

One source said late Thursday that the Padres have emerged as the most serious suitor for Bauer, with less than two weeks before the July 31 Trade Deadline. San Diego is interested in acquiring Bauer as the veteran anchor to its rotation — he’s under control for 2020, as well — and could move one of three young position players to Cleveland: Franmil Reyes, Hunter Renfroe or Luis Urías.

Moving Bauer is far more about future payroll than a desire to ship him away. He’s due for a huge raise in salary arbitration this offseason and will be hitting free agency after the 2020 season.

So far this season, Bauer has posted a 9-7 record with a 3.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 170 strikeouts against 56 walks in 144.2 innings. This has actually been a down campaign for him after a sparkling 2018 season. Last year Bauer was 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 221 strikeouts in 175.1 innings.

The Padres badly need to find a veteran anchor for their young rotation. San Diego has a ton of talent, but no real experienced hand to lead the group.

The Indians certainly don’t have to trade Bauer, so they can wait for the right deal to present itself. We’ll see if that happens before the deadline.