Legendary SportsCenter anchor and ESPN talent Stuart Scott passed away four years ago, however, his impact not just on ESPN, but on sports reporting as a whole is still felt today.

He gave us awesome catchphrases like ‘boo-yah” and “as cool as the other side of the pillow.”

Today would’ve been Scott’s 54th birthday. He died on January 4, 2015, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

ESPN paid tribute to Scott on his birthday, showcasing his best This Is SportsCenter moments.