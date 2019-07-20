Shane Lowry: Five Things to Know About the Irish Golfer

Halfway through the British Open at Royal Portrush, the leaderboard is a bit different than what we all expected. Hometown favorite Rory McIlroy has struggled from the outset, while Jordan Spieth has shaken off his recent issues and remains in the top ten. At the top of the leaderboard sits an unlikely suspect named Shane Lowry. Here are five things to know about the man positioned to take The Open.

Lowry is from Ireland

Lowry grew up in Mullingar, County Westmeath, Ireland.

His father is a famous Irish footballer

Lowry’s father Brendan is a well-known Irish footballer, starring in Gaelic football and won All-Ireland honors in 1982.

Lowry is currently ranked 33rd in PGA Rankings

While Lowry might not be a big name, he’s been pretty consistent over the course of his professional career, and is the 33rd-ranked golfer in the world.

Lowry won the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Lowry’s only major win came back in 2015 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. He won by two strokes and shot a 66 in the final day to seal the deal.

His first win came as an amateur on the European Tour

Lowry’s first win came at The Irish Open in 2009. He entered the tournament as the 168th ranked amateur golfer, but came away with an unlikely victory after having to go to extra holes. It was only the second time an Irishman had won The Irish Open since 1982, and the third amateur to win on the European Tour.