Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman - How to Watch

Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring Saturday night from inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to take on WBA Super Welterweight champion Keith Thurman, who has yet to lose a professional bout.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) enters Saturday night’s fight coming off of back-to-back wins over Lucan Matthysse and Adrien Broner after losing to Jeff Horn in 2017. The 40-year-old looks to be on a late-career resurgence after his pair of wins and is back in the conversation of the elite welterweight boxers in the world.

Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs), returning from a two-year stint away from the ring, narrowly beat Joselito Lopez in January entering Saturday night’s fight. Thurman has the power to overcome a resurgent Pacquiao’s speed and technique, but all eyes will be on how he handles the bright lights of Vegas in the main event of the night.

Here’s how to follow Saturday night’s event:

Who’s on the cards?

Main Card (FOX Pay-Per-View):

Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman (champion) – WBA Super Welterweight title fight

Yordenis Ugas vs. Omar Figueroa Jr.

Sergey Lipinets vs. Jayar Inson

Luis Nery vs. Juan Carlos Payano

Undercard (FOX)

Caleb Plant (champion) vs. Mike Lee – IBF Super Middleweight title fight

Efe Ajagba vs. Ali Eren Demirezen

When is the fight?

The overall fight night starts with the undercard at 7 p.m. ET/4p.m PT, with the main event starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the fight?

The “Prelims” or the undercard can be seen on TV on FOX. The Main Card can be streamed on the FOX Sports website for $74.99 or ordered on PPV for $64.99 or in HD for $74.99.