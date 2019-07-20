VIDEO: Zlatan Ibrahimović Appears to Curse at LAFC Coach After Win

Zlatan Ibrahimović was back to his old ways Friday night, scoring a remarkable hat trick to lead the LA Galaxy to a 3-2 win over their rivals, LAFC, in the MLS.

It certainly was a classy performance by the Sweedish star. However, it was what happened after his masterful hat trick that has a lot of people buzzing this morning.

There’s no audio, but if you read Zlatan’s lips, it appears he told LAFC coach Bob Bradley to “go home” a few times, while also potentially throwing out a curse word in reference to the coach. You be the judge.

Zlatan telling an LAFC coach to 'Go home, you little bitch' after scoring a hat-trick in a 3-2 win 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/QmY9OUIIfC — Sean Kearns (@SeanPaulKearns) July 20, 2019

Most soccer fans know how fiery Zlatan is, he was clearly motivated going into this one. The smack talk didn’t stop there either as he took to Instagram to remind the world whose town LA is.

There had been some noise leading up to the match about who the best player in the MLS is, Zlatan or LAFC star Carlos Vela, who is the top goal scorer in the MLS. Vela had two goals in this game, but it was Zlatan who got the win and final word.