HBO's Watchmen Trailer Further Indicates It Could Be the Next Great Show

A new trailer for HBO’s upcoming Watchmen series has surfaced from the San Diego Comic-Con. And, to no surprise, it’s a thriller:

Every television fan and network is looking for the next big show now that Game of Thrones has concluded. And HBO may have it here. Another possibility is Netflix’s The Witcher, which just dropped an absolutely riveting first-look. Other possibilities are shows that are already out there thriving like Stranger Things, Barry, Fleabag, and Westworld.

Regardless of how big it gets, Watchmen will likely be off the wall quality-wise, as it will be created and developed by Damon Lindelof. Lindelof is responsible for Lost and The Leftovers, the show I consider the greatest television show of all-time. Yes, I will be watching.