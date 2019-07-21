2019 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction - How to Watch

The National Baseball Hall of Fame welcomes its newest class on Sunday in Cooperstown.

The new, six-man Hall of Fame class includes Harold Baines, the late Roy Halladay (who will be represented by his wife), Mike Mussina, Edgar Martinez, Lee Smith, and headlined by Mariano Rivera.

Here’s how you can watch Sunday’s ceremony.

When is it?

The 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT.

Where can I watch it?

The 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be aired live on TV on MLB Network and will be streamed online on MLB.com.

Who is getting inducted?

Harold Baines – .289, 384 HR, 1,628 RBI in a 22-year career with Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers, and Cleveland Indians.

Roy Halladay (1977-2017) – 203-105, 3.38 ERA, 2,117 strikeouts in 16-year career with Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. Died in a plane crash on November 7, 2017.

Mike Mussina – 270-153, 3.68 ERA, 2,813 strikeouts in an 18-year career with Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.

Edgar Martinez – .312, 309 HR, 1,261 RBI in an 18-year career with the Seattle Mariners

Lee Smith – 71-92, 498 saves, 3.03 ERA, 1,251 strikeouts in an 18-year career with Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, California (L.A.) Angels, Montreal Expos, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles

Mariano Rivera – 82-60, 652 saves, 2.21 ERA, 1,173 strikeouts in a 19-year career with the New York Yankees.