VIDEO: Brandy Halladay's Speech at Hall-of-Fame Would Make Roy Halladay Proud

Brandy Halladay had the unenviable position of delivering a posthumous speech at the Baseball Hall of Fame for her husband Roy, who died in a plane accident before he was given the award himself.

There’s no blueprint for how to give a speech in this situation, but if you needed one written up, Brandy just delivered, touching on the things that made Roy such a great player and person, while also reminding everyone there’s no such thing as perfection, even for a player who achieved it on the mound.

An amazing speech by Brandy Halladay. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/4qGesY5PvE — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2019

Perhaps the most touching quote of the speech was this from Brandy.

“I think that Roy would want everyone to know that people aren’t perfect. We are all imperfect and flawed in one way or another. We all struggle. But with hard work, humility and dedication, imperfect people can still have perfect moments.”

Halladay is a testament to that, throwing a perfect game in 2010 as part of a remarkable career that includes eight All-Star games, two Cy Young awards and a no-hitter in the playoffs. He also experienced some lows, with a 10.64 ERA in 2000 just before he became a star, winning 19 games two years later.

Here’s more from her speech.

Halladay’s life ended prematurely, thrusting Brandy into the spotlight on a momentous day meant to celebrate the player, not memorialize them. However, as Brandy said, life isn’t perfect, but if you work hard enough, you can have perfect moments, and Brandy had hers during this speech.