Deion Sanders Decries Social Media Use on Social Media

Deion Sanders has studied the youth and gleaned some insights. They are, in his words, more interested in likes, followers, and social media than they are in bettering themselves and their communities. Something must be done to fix this. And what better way than a thirsty social media post?

These youngsters want likes,followers and social media more than they want to be great,make a difference in their community and create generational wealth. #Truth we gots to fix this. #Prime21Camp @UAFootball @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/32vCmcdk02 — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) July 21, 2019

You know, it’s nice to see Sanders giving back and trying to mold youngsters into form. But one wonders what his Twitter and Instagram accounts would have looked like had the technology been around during his playing days.

The man was certainly interested in building his image up.

Anyway, please do not like or share Sanders’ post, especially if you’re young, because that will only serve to prove his point.