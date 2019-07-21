Detroit Tigers Win Home Baseball Game

Nick Castellanos blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Detroit Tigers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-3, earlier this afternoon at Comerica Park.

Why are you reading about this rather unremarkable turn of events between two very bad baseball teams? Well, honestly, because the victory borders on a stop-the-presses moment for the Tigers, who have been beyond bad in Detroit since early May.

Today’s win was the first at Comerica since June 29, and second since June 8. They’d dropped 27 out of the previous 30 home games entering today. Winning at a .100 clip is terrible no matter where you’re doing it, but even more painful when it comes in front of the supporters.

Tigers fans know a thing or two about disastrous seasons. And 2019 is shaping up a lot like 2003, when the boys dropped 119 contests. Yes, the dam broke shortly after, in 2006, with a World Series run and nearly a decade of contending sides.

Optimism is in short supply currently. There’s a stable of great young pitching coming up, and a dearth of promising bats. Neither Castellanos or Matthew Boyd are expected to bring a king’s ransom, regardless of the front office’s hopes and dreams.

So yeah, a win — especially a home win — is worth celebrating. Who knows when the next may be coming?