Gareth Bale's Agent Blasts Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid

Gareth Bale’s agent ripped Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane for his comments about Bale’s situation with the club.

After leaving Bale out of the lineup during a 3-1 International Champions Cup loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday, Zidane had the following to say about the 30-year-old Welshman:

“We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone.”

Yikes.

Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett told the following to ESPN FC:

“Zidane is a disgrace to speak like that about someone who has done so much for Real. “If and when Gareth goes, it will be because it is in the best interest of Gareth and nothing to do with Zidane pushing.”

Bale has been with Real since 2013 and the club has done incredibly well with him on the squad. In 155 La Liga matches, he has scored 78 goals, and he’s posted 102 goals in 231 total appearances.

Real has won four Champions League titles, a Copa del Ray, a Spanish Super Cup and a La Liga title with Bale. Los Blancos have also taken home three Club World Cup titles and three UEFA Super Cups. But the club has a deep roster that may not need him on it.

Bale played in 42 matches last season, with 21 starts, but injuries have limited his availability over the past few seasons.

It’s clear he wants out and even clearly Zidane and the club want him gone as well. A return to Tottenham has been rumored for weeks but nothing has materialized.

We’ll keep you updated when we hear more.