Manny Pacquiao Tops Keith Thurman, Proves He's Still Got It

Manny Pacquiao has still got it. The 40-year-old Filipino boxer looked fantastic against a previously-unbeaten champion Saturday night, besting Keith Thurman in a split decision.

One judge scored it 114-113 for Thurman, while the other two had it 115-112 for Pacquiao. I had it 116-111 for Pacquiao, who won the WBA (Super) welterweight title.

Pacquiao dominated the first six rounds of the fight and knocked Thurman down in the first round. Thurman managed to get it going in the second half of the fight but was unable to ever mount a serious comeback. I’m not sure how Glenn Feldman scored the fight for Thurman, as it seemed everyone inside and out of the building believed Pacquiao won it.

Thurman had begun to put pressure on Pacquiao later in the fight, but in the 10th round the Filipino senator starched him with a left to the body that clearly hurt Thurman:

.@MannyPacquiao with a massive body shot in the 10th! Eight-division World Champion Manny Pacquiao faces World Champion Keith Thurman for WBA supremacy! BUY NOW: https://t.co/AeIXwbC2Dr pic.twitter.com/zkBRF3Uc2G — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) July 21, 2019

That appeared to stem the tide, as Pacquiao cruised to the finish.

It was a high-pace, high-action fight throughout and a really fun night of boxing. Both men put on an excellent show, but it was clear Pacquiao was doing more damage than the 30-year-old Thurman throughout. “Pac-Man” consistently stunned his opponent throughout the fight while appearing to shrug off everything thrown at him by “One Time.”

Thurman is now 29-1 with one no contest, and Pacquiao improved to 62-7-2. There are good bouts available to both fighters after Saturday night’s show. In fact, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was in attendance for the battle. Could that mean something is in the works?