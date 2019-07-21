MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Yankees Making Moves? [UPDATING]

The 2019 MLB trade deadline is July 31 and we have you covered with all of the latest reports and rumors. Here is what is currently going on:
Nationals interested in Tigers’ Shane Greene
Braves and Phillies among teams that have scouted Marcus Stroman
Giants remain undecided on what to do at the deadline
“Sources say that with 12 days remaining before the trade deadline, the Giants remain undecided about their course of action on a buy or sell question at the trade deadline. They’re playing great and if they continue, could be measured buyers — they won’t tear up their farm system, but could find useful (and cheaper) pieces if they decide to push for the playoffs in August and September. This potentially impacts Madison Bumgarner and about 4-6 marketable relievers that the Giants have — Will Smith, Sam Dyson, Tony Watson, and others. — Buster Olney”
Robbie Ray to the Yankees?
According to Coley Harvey:
“Yankees scouts aren’t the only ones who have been on the hunt recently. With reports the Arizona Diamondbacks recently attended games at the Yankees’ high-A affiliate, New York may be setting its price for what it will give up in exchange for a starting pitcher like Robbie Ray: high-valued prospects who still need time to get MLB-ready. In other words, not Clint Frazier.”
The Cubs are showing interest in Nick Castellanos
*This post is updating.
