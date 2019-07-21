MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Yankees Making Moves? [UPDATING]

The 2019 MLB trade deadline is July 31 and we have you covered with all of the latest reports and rumors. Here is what is currently going on:

National interested in Tigers’ Shane Greene

#Nationals GM Mike Rizzo spoke on @MLBNetworkRadio about acquiring controllable players. Per sources, team is interested in #Tigers’ Shane Greene and #SFGiants’ Sam Dyson, two relievers who fit that description. Both under control beyond this season. Others also on list. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 20, 2019

Braves and Phillies among teams that have scouted Marcus Stroman

#Braves were among many teams that scouted Marcus Stroman’s start at Detroit on Friday, which some believe could be his last for Toronto before he’s traded. The asking price will be high; Blue Jays were said to be looking for an Archer-like package of prospects in return. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) July 20, 2019

#Phillies have shown interest in Marcus Stroman, who is expected to pitch before a large gathering of scouts in Detroit this evening. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 19, 2019

Giants remain undecided on what to do at the deadline

Via ESPN:

“Sources say that with 12 days remaining before the trade deadline, the Giants remain undecided about their course of action on a buy or sell question at the trade deadline. They’re playing great and if they continue, could be measured buyers — they won’t tear up their farm system, but could find useful (and cheaper) pieces if they decide to push for the playoffs in August and September. This potentially impacts Madison Bumgarner and about 4-6 marketable relievers that the Giants have — Will Smith, Sam Dyson, Tony Watson, and others. — Buster Olney”

Robbie Ray to the Yankees?

According to Coley Harvey:

“Yankees scouts aren’t the only ones who have been on the hunt recently. With reports the Arizona Diamondbacks recently attended games at the Yankees’ high-A affiliate, New York may be setting its price for what it will give up in exchange for a starting pitcher like Robbie Ray: high-valued prospects who still need time to get MLB-ready. In other words, not Clint Frazier.”

*This post is updating.