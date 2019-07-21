Inside the Career and Life of Rachel Bonnetta

Rachel Bonnetta joins the podcast this week!

Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here

Topics include:

Her “break” from social media.

How she uses Twitter.

Breaking into the business after dropping out of college.

Wanting to be an actress.

If she is any good at acting.

Her dream movie role.

Game of Thrones talk.

What she is watching now.

What she thought of Clay Travis before meeting him in person.

How she began to host Lock It In.

Hard moments.

Wanting to host a podcast with a cool name.

Being early.

And more!

