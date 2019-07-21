Red Sox Rumors: Kirby Yates, Ken Giles Both Trade Targets For Boston

The Boston Red Sox are in serious need of a top-level reliever, and reportedly have eyes on two of baseball’s best. Kirby Yates and Ken Giles are two of the more dominant closers in the game, and Boston is apparently showing interest in both.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reportedly the following on Sunday night:

The San Diego Padres don’t have to trade Yates. He’s under contract through next season and he’s been arguably the best closer in baseball this season. After Sunday’s win over the Chicago Cubs, Yates has a major-league best 31 saves in 33 opportunities this season, with a 1.05 ERA, 0.81 ERA and 70 strikeouts against just eight walks in 43.0 innings. The 32-year-old has allowed just five earned runs and 26 hits all season.

The Red Sox would likely have to pony up a huge haul for Yates, since San Diego doesn’t have to move him and the Padres expect to compete next season.

Meanwhile, Giles is having a bounce-back season for the Toronto Blue Jays. The 28-year-old has 14 saves in 15 opportunities, with a 1.64 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 57 strikeouts against 10 walks in 33.0 innings.

Boston has used a closer by committee approach this season but no one has really stepped up to take over the job and be consistent. Nathan Eovaldi is back from injury and is expected to take over high-leverage relief situations for now.