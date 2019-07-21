VIDEO: Pirates TV Host Stiff-Arms Unruly Fan All Up in His Live Shot

Rob King was trying to give Pittsburgh Pirates fans some perspective on a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. A wayward fan was trying to get some unearned and novel airtime. This set up an epic battle — one which King gained victory in by breaking out a Heisman Trophy-caliber stiff arm.

Rob King giving zero shits. “Gotta get the stiff arm going.” pic.twitter.com/1CftWWyN9A — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 21, 2019

Show business. It’s cutthroat and not for the faint of heart. There’s something reassuring in knowing that there are human barriers in place to make sure the talentless don’t cut to the front of the line.

They say I’m a dreamer but I’m not the only one. I hope one day we can live in a world where the live shot is universally respected.