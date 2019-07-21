Shane Lowry's Wife Wendy Honner is a Nurse

Shane Lowry has delighted the locals by jumping out to a huge lead in the final round of the Open Championship, and should emerge victorious barring a major meltdown. When that happens, Lowry will celebrate with his wife of three years, Wendy Honner.

The couple met during a night out in 2012 and they married in a 2016 New York City ceremony. They chose to have an understated ceremony because the guest list was spiraling out of control, which is extremely relatable.

Honner works as a nurse but also attends events on the road with her husband, per The Sun.

They are the parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Iris.