FS1’s Speak for Yourself with Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley did a party at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday. The scene, as displayed by SFY’s Twitter account, was quite lively. Among the featured videos were Wiley DJ’ing, Whitlock dancing, and Uncle Jimmy getting after it.

We thought Don Julio got him, but Whitlock rose from the dead and reignited his partying. β€œIt ain’t never over!” 🀣 @DraisLV pic.twitter.com/qyvB3Ul8Pb — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 21, 2019

Whitlock posted up with the guys at @DraisLV 😎πŸ”₯ pic.twitter.com/adPYt1W9r0 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 21, 2019

Whitlock aka Big Sexy breaking out all the moves at the pool party. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/75U0LwBKnT — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 21, 2019

It appears as though all who participated had a phenomenal time.