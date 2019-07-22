Brandon Woodruff Injury Means Brewers Must Trade For a Starter

Brandon Woodruff is injured and the Milwaukee Brewers have been put in a terrible spot. An MRI has revealed Woodruff has a significant oblique strain and is set to miss about six week. That means Milwaukee badly needs find a starting pitcher on the trade market.

Craig Counsell says Brandon Woodruff is expected to miss about six weeks with his left oblique strain. More certainty to that today after an exam and MRI. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) July 22, 2019

Woodruff has been Milwaukee’s best starter this season. He’s 11-3 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 136 strikeouts in 117.2 innings. Losing him for the next six weeks could be devastating.

Zach Davies (8-2, 2.79 ERA) has really been Milwaukee’s only other reliable starting pitcher this season, which means Woodruff’s exit leaves the team wildly thin.

The Brewers enter Monday with a 53-48 record and sit two games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. They’re currently in possession of the second wild card spot in the NL. If they want to maintain that position, or even improve it, they’ll need to make a move.

Madison Bumgarner, Trevor Bauer, Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard and Mike Minor could all probably be had for the right deal. If the Brewers really want to push the Cubs in the Central, they need to get cracking and add at least one of the above names.