ESPN and Turner Sports Interested in Candace Parker

WNBA player Candace Parker’s contract with Turner Sports has expired and ESPN is showing interest in signing her as an analyst, The Big Lead has learned from multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

Parker has impressed during her time with Turner and there could be a bidding war. Turner is hoping to keep her at the network and plans to be aggressive in their approach. Parker has served as both and an analyst and commentator for the NBA on TNT, NBA TV, and Turner/CBS coverage of March Madness.

Parker is currently a member of the Los Angeles Sparks. A precedent has been set at ESPN as her teammate Chiney Ogwumike is simultaneously a full-time NBA analyst and plays in the WNBA. ESPN sees Ogwumike as a future star and it would be hardly shocking to see her performance lead to other WNBA players getting similar opportunities.

We have reached out to both ESPN and Turner and will update if and when we hear back.