Dan Le Batard Off Radio Today, But Not Suspended By ESPN

Dan Le Batard will not be on his radio show today, but expects to be back tomorrow and will be on Highly Questionable today, a source tells The Big Lead. It was Le Batard’s choice to be off the radio today — he is not suspended, but did not feel prepared to do his show.

According to the source, Le Batard and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro have been speaking all weekend after Le Batard discussed the “send her back” chants at a Trump rally on his radio show last Thursday. Le Batard, broaching that subject, knew he was touching the third rail and doubled down, discussing ESPN’s cowardliness in using people like Gregg Popovich or Steve Kerr as a “meat shield” for when it was appropriate to have conversations about Trump.

