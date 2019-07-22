Jon Jones Charged with Battery For Alleged Incident Involving Cocktail Waitress

According to KRQE 13, UFC superstar Jon Jones was charged with battery for an alleged indecent involving a cocktail waitress at a strip club this past April in Albuquerque. Jones was not arrested and paid a $300 cash bond on Sunday.

“It stems from a visit at TD’s Eubank Showclub in April. According to Albuquerque Police, a cocktail waitress called officers to her home and told them Jones slapped her inappropriately, and pulled her down to his lap and kissed her neck, while she was at work.”

A spokesperson for Jones said he was unaware of the charge until KRQE brought it to his attention.

Earlier this morning, on Twitter, Jones claimed he was not in trouble and that he plans on winning in December:

I’m definitely not in any trouble my friend, don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the Internet. 🤙🏾 https://t.co/d3GPuRDfpb — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019