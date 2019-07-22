VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Heckled By Lakers Fans After Pacquiao-Thurman Fight

It’s been quite the ride for new Los Angeles Clipper Kawhi Leonard. Just two weeks after burning both the Laker and the defending champion Toronto Raptors, fans are now publicly venting their frustrations at him. Specifically, Lakers fans.

The 28-year-old, two-time NBA Finals MVP and apparent dynasty killer took some heat firsthand after Saturday night’s fight between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman, which concluded in a Pacquiao victory via split decision.

While walking out of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas, Leonard, surrounded by his security, was heckled by other Lakers fans with one calling him “the most overrated player in the history of professional sports.”

Kawhi totally unfazed while being called 'the most overrated player in the history professional of sports' by Lakers fans last night. 🗣 😶 (🎥: EsNews) pic.twitter.com/cJRAtPy5uL — theScore (@theScore) July 21, 2019

The criticism of Leonard’s signing with the Clippers continues, especially after last week’s reports that he “played” both the Lakers and Toronto during his free agency period.

Leonard’s signing with the Clippers propelled them into the conversation as favorites to win the 2020 NBA title and re-ignited a fire of a rivalry in the Western Conference between the Clippers and Lakers.