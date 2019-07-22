MLB Rumors: Rockies Could Deal Charlie Blackmon

Charlie Blackmon has one of the most consistent left-handed bats in baseball over the past few seasons, but now he might actually be on the move. The Colorado Rockies are currently struggling and might deal their veteran outfielder as a result.

The Rockies 47-52 and have started July with an NL-worst record of 3-12. As of now, they aren’t going to be adding anything at the trade deadline. Instead, they’re likely to be looking to sell. MLB.com’s Jon Morosi says it’s not a sure thing that Blackmon will be shopped, but Colorado will certainly listen to offers.

So far this season, Blackmon is hitting .319 with 21 home runs, 60 RBI and an OPS of .967 in 82 games. His fWAR is currently 1.6 but that comes despite some awful defense this season. Blackmon is currently posting -8 defensive runs saved on the year, making him one of the worst outfielders in baseball.

Still, Blackmon is a four-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger winner. Over the past four years he’s hitting .316 with an OPS of .937 and is averaging 29 home runs and 79 RBI.

He’s a consistent hitter by a terrible fielder, which mean he could be an attractive target for an American League team that could hide him as a designated hitter.

The issue with Blackmon is his contract. He’s making $21 million this season and is due to make $42 million over the next two seasons. Then he has a player option for $21 million for 2022, and an additional player option for $10 million in 2023. All told, that’s $73 million over the next four years.

Will Blackmon’s bat be worth that for a contender? Maybe, but it’s a lot to give to a 33-year-old who can’t play the outfield.