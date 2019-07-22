Patriots WR Julian Edelman Will Miss Three Weeks With Thumb Injury

Julian Edelman is coming off an offseason where he enjoyed the perks that come along with being Super Bowl MVP. Talk shows, ad spots, even a documentary, you name it. As the season drew closer, Edelman’s appearances in the public eye lessened as the Patriots wideout prepared for another NFL season.

It doesn’t appear that Edelman will be able to jump back in head-first, however. Adam Schefter and Field Yates report Edelman will miss three weeks due to a thumb injury.

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, spotted at his youth camp over the weekend with a small brace over his left thumb (see below photo), is expected to be sidelined about three weeks due to the injury, league sources tell @FieldYates and me. pic.twitter.com/P5KT0hvRmz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2019

Putting aside the odd manner in which Schefter chose to present this injury report, this isn’t any reason for panic in New England. There’s still over a month until the regular season, and Edelman has been around long enough that he wouldn’t have played much in preseason games anyway (especially after tearing his ACL in one two years ago).

In fact, it may actually be beneficial for the Patriots’ offense to not have Edelman out there during training camp. Tom Brady likes his guys, and will be forced to look elsewhere during practice reps instead of throwing to his good pal Edelman. It’ll be a good opportunity for first-round pickN'Keal Harry and the rest of the guys in the receiver room to show what they’ve got while Brady’s first and preferred option is sidelined.

The situation is worth monitoring, especially if the effects linger into the regular season; Edelman made one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history against Atlanta and was Super Bowl MVP this past year for a reason, but he has a frustrating drop habit that can strike during the regular season. This won’t help matters, that’s for sure.