Mets' Pete Alonso Obliterates Bat Over Bad At-Bat

It was a poor at-bat for Pete Alonso yesterday in the third inning. The Met didn’t take striking out kindly, in fact, he took it out on his own bat. Here is Alonso losing it, and breaking things in frustration:

That bat has a family! pic.twitter.com/36pJU3RRL3 — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2019

Alonso opened up about the scene he caused after New York’s 3-2 loss in extra innings to San Francisco: ““I was just upset because I shouldn’t have swung at that pitch — it was a ball,” and added: “I know I am better than that. I hold myself to a high standard and I was just frustrated.”