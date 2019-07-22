VIDEO: Reggie Bush Really Went Out On a Limb Predicting a Big Year for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. brought the spotlight of New York with him to Cleveland and the league has noticed. His upcoming first year with the Browns will be dissected like none other as many are expecting Cleveland to have a strong regular season, and even make a deep playoff run.

One of the many big names expecting a lot out of OBJ in Cleveland is former NFL running back Reggie Bush, who went on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday predicting a big year for Beckham Jr., much like, you know, everyone else is.

“OBJ in Cleveland is definitely going to work… This is his first exposure to a championship-caliber team. That in itself is going to elevate his play.” — @ReggieBush pic.twitter.com/3zFFyLo5ut — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 22, 2019

“This is his first exposure to a great team,” Bush expertly said during the interview. “This is his first exposure to ‘oh, I don’t have to go out and be Superman.'”

Bush, now an analyst at FOX, has been on the OBJ to Cleveland bandwagon for a while now, dating as far back to the Browns introductory press conference in April.

For what it’s worth, it’s great to see Bush confirming what we all already knew and thought the minute we saw the trade happen in March.

The focus on Odell’s first year to the Browns garnered some new light following his cover story Q&A in this month’s issue of GQ, where he opened up on a myriad of topics, including his time with the New York Giants.

Odell was the lone star of the Giants offense before Saquon Barkley arrived last year. He racked a total 5,476 yards with 44 touchdowns in five years in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but was always criticized for his celebrations and antics on the sidelines when things weren’t going his way.