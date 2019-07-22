Roundup: Lion King Big Box Office, Buzzfeed Recognizes Union, Blue Chips Oral History

Tessa Thompson, who will play Marvel’s first LBGTQ superhero … The Lion King got bad reviews, but it still grossed $185 million in its opening weekend … More good news for Disney: Avengers Endgame will pass Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all-time … “Woodstock 50: How the golden anniversary festival went off track” … Buzzfeed recognizes labor union … Utah boy sells beer on the street with the fine print being that it’s root beer … The best doner kabab in the world is in Berlin … Former NASA intern re-sells moon landing tapes for $1.8 million … Reviewing the KFC Cheetos sandwich … “Expedia customer fights for $1,000 refund after being mistakenly told his flight was cancelled” … Four juvenile inmates stage a fight, overpower staffers, escape in Florida … Live Nation admits to listing tickets directly on secondary market … Remembering Barry Sanders retiring 20 years ago and all hell breaking loose.

Oral history of Blue Chips for its 25th anniversary [SI.com]

Weird Al revisits UHF as it turns 30 [Yahoo]

Incredible story from Tim Graham on the life and career of Lex Luger [Athletic]

Where all 32 NFL head coaches had their first job and what they looked like back then [ESPN]

Experiential journalism on what it’s like to delivery food for apps on a bike in New York City [NY Times]

Every cop in this Alaskan village — including the chief of police — has been convicted of domestic violence [Pro Publica]

Why the people of Puerto Rico are angry [USA Today]

Jerry the King Lawler de-cleats a hot dog race participant

Blake Griffin to Jimmy Fallon on postgame interviews

Teddy Atlas breaks down Pacquaio win