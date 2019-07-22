VIDEO: 7-Year-Old Girl Is A Walking Web Gem

There is no greater joy for a child than to lay their body on the line to make a spectacular diving play. At least, that was my experience. A youthful body also comes with the added benefit of being able to snap back to normal after ground-induced trauma in a way an adult’s simply cannot.
So while it’s absolutely spectacular to watch young Ashlynn here go full Jim Edmonds on every fly ball, it’s also natural to feel a bit bruised and battered through the magical power of empathy.
The future of baseball is in good hands.
A smart company would be proactive in seeking out a sponsorship deal now before the asking price skyrockets.
Comments