VIDEO: 7-Year-Old Girl Is A Walking Web Gem

VIDEO: 7-Year-Old Girl Is A Walking Web Gem

Baseball

VIDEO: 7-Year-Old Girl Is A Walking Web Gem

By 11 minutes ago

By: |

There is no greater joy for a child than to lay their body on the line to make a spectacular diving play. At least, that was my experience. A youthful body also comes with the added benefit of being able to snap back to normal after ground-induced trauma in a way an adult’s simply cannot.

So while it’s absolutely spectacular to watch young Ashlynn here go full Jim Edmonds on every fly ball, it’s also natural to feel a bit bruised and battered through the magical power of empathy.

The future of baseball is in good hands.

A smart company would be proactive in seeking out a sponsorship deal now before the asking price skyrockets.

, , , Baseball

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home